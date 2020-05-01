Quantcast
Appeals court rejects $1.1M subcontractor claim on UWM project

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 1, 2020 3:09 pm

A Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejected an electrical subcontractor’s $1.1 million dollar claim against another subcontractor stemming from work on a $36.4 million addition at UW-Milwaukee.

