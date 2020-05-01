EAA cancels annual Oshkosh air show, convention

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in and convention say uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has forced them to cancel the July 20-26 event.

About 642,000 people attended the convention last year when more than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin.

“We looked at every possibility over the past six weeks as to how EAA could move forward with AirVenture this year, because it is such an important reunion for the aviation community,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The current status in Wisconsin is that it is still under a stay at home order until May 26, which completely eliminates our ability to start grounds preparation May 1.”

Pelton added that the reopening of the state also has no specific dates, giving rise to uncertainty about mass gatherings in July, so cancellation was the only option for this year.

All pre-sold AirVenture 2020 admissions and camping reservations can be rolled over to the 2021 event or can be refunded.