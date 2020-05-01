Faith Technologies earns ABC safety award

Faith Technologies has been named a National Safety Excellence Award winner by the national chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors. The award will be presented at the 30th annual Excellence in Construction® Awards during the ABC Convention 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 18.

The company has a modification rate (EMR) of 0.56, considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00, according to a news release from Faith.

The National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2019. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations, and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Safety and Health Committee.