Ellenbecker Investment Group named a 2020 Best Places to Work

Ellenbecker Investment Group named a 2020 Best Places to Work

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 4, 2020 2:38 pm

eig-team-photo-2019InvestmentNews has recognized Ellenbecker Investment Group as a 2020 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers.

EIG was chosen as one of this year’s top-75 firms based on employer and employee surveys, evaluating company culture, benefits, career paths, and more.

Now in its third year, InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program.

Ellenbecker Investment Group is highlighted in the April 27 issue of InvestmentNews and at bestplacesforadvisers.com.

