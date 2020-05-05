Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Man who hit road barrel faced with 5th drunken driving charge

Man who hit road barrel faced with 5th drunken driving charge

By: Associated Press May 5, 2020 10:51 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Lake Delton man on parole for drunken driving is faced with his fifth intoxicated driving charge after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County.

The 63-year-old man wasn’t breathing when a motorist stopped and found him Sunday afternoon along the interstate, according to authorities.

Officials say the man wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed into a construction barrel. The motorist performed CPR and the man was taken to a hospital in Oconomowoc.

Authorities said intoxicants were found at the scene and the odor of intoxicants was detected on the man, the State Journal reported.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo