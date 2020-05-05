Milwaukee County board announces supervisor assignments

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson has announced committee assignments for the 2020-2022 term of the Board of Supervisors, as newly elected County Executive David Crowley was sworn in to begin his term.

Supervisor Jason Haas will serve as the new chair of the Finance Committee, which sets and adopts the annual county budget.

Supervisor Sequanna Taylor was appointed chair of the proposed Audit Committee, which, if established, will provide oversight on matters of racial equity. The board is expected to vote on establishing the Audit Committee at its May 14 meeting.

Additional leadership assignments are:

Supervisor Felesia Martin: chair of Economic and Community Development

Supervisor Joe Czarnezki: chair of Intergovernmental Relations

Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman: chair of Parks, Energy and Environment

Supervisor Anthony Staskunas: chair of Judiciary, Safety and General Services

Supervisor Eddie Cullen: chair of Personnel

Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde: chair of Health and Human Needs

Supervisor John Weishan Jr.: chair of Transportation, Public Works and Transit

Supervisor Ryan Clancy: vice chair, Economic and Community Development

Supervisor Steve Shea: vice chair, Parks, Energy and Environment

Supervisor Willie Johnson Jr., vice chair, Finance

Supervisor Shawn Rolland, vice chair, Personnel

Supervisor Felesia Martin, vice chair, Health and Human Needs

Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, vice chair, Transportation, Public Works and Transit

Supervisor Willie Johnson, Jr., vice chair, Intergovernmental Relations.