Bids going out for nearly $50M field house at UW-La Crosse

Bids going out for nearly $50M field house at UW-La Crosse

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 6, 2020 3:11 pm

A nearly $50 million project to build a new field house at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is going out to bid soon.

