Minnesota environmental projects in limbo over funds dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dozens of projects benefiting Minnesota’s natural resources are now in limbo because of a political dispute at the state Legislature.

The disagreement among state lawmakers over whether the state’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund should be used to pay for work at wastewater treatment plants instead of funding has left many researchers and conservation officials uncertain about the future of their work.

The projects at stake include efforts to study wolves in Voyageurs National Park to learn how they spend their summers, control invasive species, improve pollinator habitats, protect native prairie lands, buy land for parks and trails and teach students about the environment.

Steve Morse, executive director of the nonprofit Minnesota Environmental Partnership, said projects waiting for money have already gone through a complicated selection process and that it would be “grossly unfair” if they couldn’t go forward when money is on hand.

“There will be people (who) will be laid off and projects that will be lost in mid-course, if they decide not to proceed,” he said.

At the heart of the dispute is Republicans’ desire to use some of the trust-fund money to pay for infrastructure to improve water quality, especially in rural cities now faced with having to pay for expensive improvements to old treatment plants.

“What better way to clean your water than to help these small towns who can’t afford funding the whole thing, fixing their pipes now that are 60, 70 and sometimes 80 years old, that are going to start leaching into our lakes, rivers and streams?” said Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio News.

If the Legislature doesn’t pass a bill appropriating money for the fund, it will delay a many environmental projects that impact the state in positive ways, according to U of M professor Lee Penn.

Lawmakers have until May 18 — when the spring legislative session ends — to reach a resolution on the trust-fund spending bill.