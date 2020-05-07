Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Udelhofen sees undimmed future for solar, wind industries amid pandemic

ON THE LEVEL: Udelhofen sees undimmed future for solar, wind industries amid pandemic

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com May 7, 2020 7:44 am

Although an eventual transition to renewable sources of energy may still seem inevitable to many, solar and wind installers have not been immune to the damage wrought by COVID-19.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo