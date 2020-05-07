Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Regents to take up more than $200M in campus projects Thursday

Regents to take up more than $200M in campus projects Thursday

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 7, 2020 2:59 pm

University officials on Thursday were set to consider plans to fix a faulty HVAC system at a dorm in Eau Claire and to build a $121 million gymnasium in Madison without disturbing an adjacent Native American burial ground.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo