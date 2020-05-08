Schwabe returns to Peter Schwabe Inc. as director of finance, strategy

Peter Schwabe Inc., a Midwestern commercial general contractor, is announcing that Peter Schwabe has rejoined the firm as director of finance and strategy.

In this role, Schwabe will direct financial and strategic planning for the company with the intent to eventually succeed his father, Dan Schwabe, as president and CEO. Schwabe is the grandson of the Peter Schwabe who founded PSI in 1927.

After spending ten years at PSI in top roles such as controller, chief financial officer and board chairman, Schwabe provided similar services to several other small businesses before returning to PSI.

Schwabe holds an MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame. He is active in various professional and trade organizations, including the Waukesha County Business Alliance Construction Education Committee and WCTC’s Building Trades Committee. Peter is a member of the Women’s Care Center Milwaukee Board of Directors and holds positions in various other religious and volunteer organizations.

Peter Schwabe Inc. provides design-assist, design-build, pre-construction, construction and site-maintenance services to clients in the restaurant and hospitality, health care, industrial, and retail and office industries. The firm serves clients throughout the country, concentrating on the Midwest.