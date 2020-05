Congressional election on today in Wisconsin

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A special Congressional election in a rural Wisconsin district President Donald Trump carried by 20 points is pitting a Trump-aligned state senator against a school board president hoping to become the first American Indian elected to Congress from the state.

The election on Tuesday will help gauge Republicans’ enthusiasm in a deeply conservative part of Wisconsin just over a month after a liberal-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate won a statewide race over a Trump-backed candidate.

The winner in Wisconsin’s deeply conservative 7th District will replace Sean Duffy, a Republican and former star on MTV’s “Real World” who entered Congress in 2011 and remains a vocal Trump backer.

State Sen. Tom Tiffany, a Republican, is running against Tricia Zunker, a Democrat and the Wausau School Board chair. It’s the second time voters will leave their homes in five weeks to cast ballots in the middle of a stay-at-home order issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin held its presidential primary election on April 7.

In contrast to what happened that election, there have been no widespread calls to delay or otherwise alter voting for Tuesday’s special election. For one thing, the massive 18,800-square-mile district is mostly rural and has very few confirmed cases of COVID-19. The district, which includes 21 counties and parts of five others, has fewer than 2% of all positive coronavirus cases in the state and less than 2.5% of all deaths.

However, about 250 members of the Wisconsin National Guard were activated to help staff polls because of a shortage of willing workers. About 2,500 Guard members were activated for the April election.

Shery Weinkauf, clerk for the village of Weston, said voters felt safe in April and the same safeguards are being put in place for Tuesday’s election. Those include keeping voters at a 6-foot distance from one another, offering hand sanitizer and having all poll workers wear masks.

“I feel much more comfortable moving forward with this election than I did with the last election, because during the last election there were so many unknowns,” Weinkauf said. “I don’t think we all knew enough what was going on with the COVID-19. And so it was that it was maybe a little scary and stressful. I don’t feel that way anymore.”

Gov. Tony Evers has repeatedly voiced confidence about the election being held safely, citing safety measures and experience gained from the April election.

Voting early by mail-in absentee balloting is also strong but behind the pace set in April’s statewide election. In that one, about 34% of registered voters cast ballots absentee. That amounted to about 71% of everyone who ended up voting in the election. By Monday, just 19% of registered voters in the 7th Congressional District had returned an absentee ballot.

Tiffany, a state senator since 2011, had Trump’s endorsement, but the pandemic prevented the president from campaigning in the district. Zunker, an attorney, was endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and various liberal groups, including EMILY’s List and Planned Parenthood.

Tiffany, 62, was born on a dairy farm in the district and ran a tourist boat business for 20 years. Joining the Legislature in 2011, he was a close ally of then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker and voted to pass Act 10, the law that all but ended the union rights of most public employees. He also voted in favor of legalizing concealed carry and moving the state forestry division to northern Wisconsin. And he pushed legislation that would have allowed an open pit mine in northern Wisconsin, a project that ultimately never came to the state.

Zunker, 39, is a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court and a professor at three colleges, including one law school. Zunker is on leave from serving on the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

Zunker has less money and name recognition than Tiffany and is concentrating on her home base in voter-rich Wausau, where she was raised and still lives.

That’s at the southern edge of the 18,700-square-mile district, which is larger than New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

The winner will serve the remainder of the year but will have to stand for election again in November to serve a full two-year term.