LaCount joins H.J. Martin as floor care technician

Carl LaCount, an experienced laborer, has joined H.J. Martin and Son as a floor care technician. The company’s expanding floor care division serves both residential and commercial customers.

Among his duties is on-site maintenance and restorative processes for all floor surface types, including carpet, laminate, vinyl composition tile, luxury vinyl tile, luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, upholstery, ceramic tile, natural stone and marble, using manufacturer-approved methods. LaCount additionally will provide positive customer service in client homes and places of business.

LaCount previously spent 6-1/2 years as a moving specialist with Schroeder Moving Systems, a Wisconsin-based local and long-distance mover, working out of its Appleton location.

LaCount is graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay.