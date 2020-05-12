Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / LaCount joins H.J. Martin as floor care technician

LaCount joins H.J. Martin as floor care technician

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 12, 2020 9:02 am

Carl LaCount

Carl LaCount

Carl LaCount, an experienced laborer, has joined H.J. Martin and Son as a floor care technician. The company’s expanding floor care division serves both residential and commercial customers.

Among his duties is on-site maintenance and restorative processes for all floor surface types, including carpet, laminate, vinyl composition tile, luxury vinyl tile, luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, upholstery, ceramic tile, natural stone and marble, using manufacturer-approved methods. LaCount additionally will provide positive customer service in client homes and places of business.

LaCount previously spent 6-1/2 years as a moving specialist with Schroeder Moving Systems, a Wisconsin-based local and long-distance mover, working out of its Appleton location.

LaCount is graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo