BUILDING BLOCKS: Outdoor athletic improvements at Tomahawk High School

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 14, 2020 2:43 pm

The work will add new turf to the school’s football field and bleachers with 1,000 seats, a new track surface, areas for long jumping and pole vaulting and exterior lighting.

