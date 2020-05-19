$126M UW gym on Building Commission agenda Wednesday

Plans for a $126 million gymnasium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are on the agenda for a meeting of the Wisconsin State Building Commission on Wednesday.

The new gym is among various construction projects the building commission is scheduled to consider in its first meeting in three months. The same project separately won the approval of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents earlier this month.

UW-Madison officials are asking the building commission to advance plans to replace an outdated gymnasium on the campus with a new building containing an ice arena, indoor track and other features. The university is hoping to move forward with the new gymnasium quickly — planning to bid out a $5 million contract to knock down the existing gym in early June. The demolition work itself is expected to get underway in August and construction to begin in November. Donors to the project, who contributed $31.2 million, are expecting to see the work wrapped up by 2022.

Not everything involved in the job will be straightforward. Crews, in particular, must take care to avoid disturbing a Native American burial ground that sits on the north side of the building.

Kahler Slater is serving as the architect for the project and Graef is the building engineer. Oneida Total Integrated Enterprises is the structural engineer and Mead & Hunt and IMEG Corp. are the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers.

The gymnasium project is not the only proposal scheduled to go before the Building Commission on Wednesday. Other include: