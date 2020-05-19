Falls promoted to project manager at C.G. Schmidt

C.G. Schmidt has promoted Ben Falls to project manager.

In his new role, Falls will assist the project executive in analyzing plans, specifications, proposals and other documentation to prepare time, cost and labor estimates for projects and/or services. He will aid in cost control, expediting, quantity take-off and scheduling. He will also help identify cost risks, scheduling issues or subcontractor challenges on your project and assist the team in helping to find viable solutions.

Additionally, Falls will support the project superintendent as needed.

He has been with C.G. Schmidt for five years, with clients such as the Swallow School District, Elkhorn Area School District and Medical College of Wisconsin.