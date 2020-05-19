Spancrete revamps leadership team, promotes from within

Spancrete has restructured its executive leadership team to position the organization for future growth in the ever-changing construction industry. It has promoted Scott Bertschinger to executive vice president, Kimberly Wacker to senior vice president and Todd Backus to senior vice president/CFO.

Bertschinger has been with Spancrete for more than 20 years and previously served as the vice president of Human Resources and Risk Management. Moving forward, he will continue to be responsible for overseeing all operational management, design and engineering, construction services and HR/safety as executive vice president.

For almost 15 years, Wacker has developed and executed the marketing and communication strategy for Spancrete. In her new elevated role, she will be responsible for all business development, preconstruction, estimating, marketing and virtual design functions.

Backus has been with Spancrete for just over 25 years and been an integral part of all finance activities of the company. He will continue to be responsible for all financial, payroll and benefits, legal and technology functions, as well as taking on risk management for Spancrete in his promoted position.

All will be based at the company’s headquarters in Waukesha, but will be responsible for overseeing operations across the company, including precast manufacturing locations in Valders, Wisconsin; Crystal Lake, Illinois; and Sebring, Florida; and machinery production in Waukesha.

John Nagy, remains as owner and CEO of the company.