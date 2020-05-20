Hurckman Mechanical announces new hire

Todd Fleming has been hired by Green Bay-based Hurckman Mechanical as an HVAC Service Sales/Estimator and will be responsible for preparing service agreements, estimates, and on-site visits for Hurckman customers.

He worked as an HVAC Commercial Service Technician, and has held positions as Remote Technician for Comfort Systems USA, before moving into a department manager role at Quality Mechanical Inc.

He served in the Marines from 1986 to 1992 as a noncommissioned officer in the communications field.