Hurckman Mechanical announces new hire

Hurckman Mechanical announces new hire

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 20, 2020 9:23 am

Todd Fleming has been hired by Green Bay-based Hurckman Mechanical as an HVAC Service Sales/Estimator and will be responsible for preparing service agreements, estimates, and on-site visits for Hurckman customers.

He worked as an HVAC Commercial Service Technician, and has held positions as Remote Technician for Comfort Systems USA, before moving into a department manager role at Quality Mechanical Inc.

He served in the Marines from 1986 to 1992 as a noncommissioned officer in the communications field.

