Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / 11 take part in ‘virtual signing ceremony’ before starting apprenticeships (VIDEO)

11 take part in ‘virtual signing ceremony’ before starting apprenticeships (VIDEO)

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 21, 2020 3:03 pm

Thursday was draft day for 11 Milwaukee-area high school students who are now on their way to the big leagues of construction.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo