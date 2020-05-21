ON THE LEVEL: With Kessenich, AGC of Greater Milwaukee places priority on local experience

Quantcast
By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com May 21, 2020 6:24 am

After sifting through more than 150 applications, officials at the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee found they didn’t have to go far for their next chief executive. Mark Kessenich, who will take the reins at the AGC of Greater Milwaukee in June, has spent the past eight years at the workforce-group development group WRTP/Big Step, six of those as president. Recent months have also seen him leading Employ Milwaukee, another large organization with a goal of bringing more people into the workforce.

