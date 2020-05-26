Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Alliant Energy moving ahead with plans for $900M worth of projects

Alliant Energy moving ahead with plans for $900M worth of projects

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 26, 2020 3:09 pm

Alliant Energy is moving ahead with plans to build 675 megawatts of solar power with six projects, an announcement that came just days after the utility said it will retire the Edgewater coal plant in Sheboygan.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo