Wisconsin records 307 more COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has recorded 307 more coronavirus cases and four new deaths, the Department of Health Services reported Monday.

The new cases raised Wisconsin’s total to 15,584 and its death toll to 510.

The state reported 7,173 new negative tests for a cumulative total of 193,379 negative tests. The percentage of positive tests dipped to 4.1%. That’s down from 5.5% Sunday and 6.8% Saturday.

Wisconsin reported 399 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday, including 126 in intensive care. The statewide hospitalization rate for confirmed cases remains 15%, and 59% of confirmed cases in Wisconsin have recovered.