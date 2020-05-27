Quantcast
Evers makes $200 million available to local governments

By: Associated Press May 27, 2020 3:16 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin local governments will share in $200 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill to help with expenses related to the pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

Evers announced that $190 million will be allocated to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town using a formula that takes into account population. Federally recognized American Indian tribes will receive $10 million. Evers said the grants will provide financial stability.

The money can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including emergency operations; purchases of personal protective equipment; sanitation supplies; temporary isolation housing for those infected with COVID-19; testing and contact tracing and family and sick leave for public health and safety employees.

The latest $200 million in grants comes in addition to $1 billion in federal funding that Evers said would be directed toward the statewide response to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

