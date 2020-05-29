LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Spending on infrastructure best way to get Americans back to work

Dear editor,

Our country currently has the highest number of unemployed Americans since the Great Depression. While many of the 33 million workers who have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus crisis began expect to be rehired, many jobs will not come back.

The solution? We should take this time as an opportunity to rebuild our country with a long-overdue investment in our infrastructure. Infrastructure put 1930s America back to work.

These jobs teach in-demand skills that pay livable wages. They offer family-sustaining salaries, mobile career paths and health benefits that are now more important than ever. The building and construction trades have a proud history of training highly skilled workers who embrace safety standards on the job site. We need that here in Wisconsin, where infrastructure improvements are long overdue and thousands are waiting to get back to work. By investing in America’s infrastructure, we will not only provide millions of people with jobs; we will keep our country competitive.”

Dan Bukiewicz

President, Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council