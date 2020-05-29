Quantcast
Service truck driver killed in hit-and-run on Racine County freeway

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 29, 2020 3:03 pm

A highway maintenance driver was killed Friday morning in an apparent hit-and-run on a stretch of Interstate 94 in Racine County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a freeway service truck driver stopped to remove debris from a stretch of I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County at about 9:20 a.m. Friday. While the driver was outside of the truck on the shoulder of the highway, he was struck and killed by a semi-truck and trailer passing by.

Authorities later found the driver in Ripon, about 100 miles north. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Officials did not release the name of the service truck driver, pending notification of family.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

