Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Workers to slowly return to offices as companies keep social-distancing precautions

Workers to slowly return to offices as companies keep social-distancing precautions

By: USA Today Network May 29, 2020 10:59 am

Tom Daykin and Jeff Bollier Milwaukee Journal Sentinel As the United States and Wisconsin reopen, workers will most likely be returning to their offices gradually as businesses adopt social-distancing policies to combat the coronavirus pandemic. That's the consensus among office building developers. The expectation is that some companies will embrace working from home and reduce the size of their ...

Tagged with:

About USA Today Network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo