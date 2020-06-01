Quantcast
DSPS withdraws fire-protection rule amid skepticism from lawmakers

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 1, 2020 2:15 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services has withdrawn a proposed rule that would have prevented contractors from inspecting fire and smoke dampeners unless they were first certified in response to misgivings that a legislative panel would most likely have struck the proposal down.

