Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Thompson: COVID has cost WisDOT $80M this spring

Thompson: COVID has cost WisDOT $80M this spring

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 1, 2020 3:16 pm

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said the state's coronavirus lockdown has cost the agency about $80 million in transportation revenue this spring, setting up tough choices for how to pay for roads in the years to come.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo