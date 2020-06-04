Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Bristol Highlands Commerce Center

BUILDING BLOCKS: Bristol Highlands Commerce Center

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 4, 2020 10:45 am

Bristol, a town by the Illinois border in southeastern Wisconsin, is adding a total warehouse capacity of over 1 million square feet in the business park.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo