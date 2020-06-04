Quantcast
Union carpenters reach 3-year deal despite COVID-19 concerns

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 4, 2020 3:04 pm

Union officials say they've reached a deal with contractors that raises wages for Wisconsin carpenters while balancing concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a prolonged economic slowdown.

