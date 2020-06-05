Quantcast
Construction employment rebounds after record drop in April

Construction employment rebounds after record drop in April

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 5, 2020

After seeing the largest drop in construction employment on record in April due to the coronavirus, May brought the biggest-ever rebound in employment, as businesses began recalling workers faster than economists thought.

