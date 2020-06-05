Quantcast
Small-scale hospital planned for Waukesha

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 5, 2020 12:25 pm

Ascension Wisconsin has announced its plans to open a new small-scale hospital in Waukesha. The Ascension Wisconsin Hospital will provide access to primary, specialty, hospital and emergency services.

