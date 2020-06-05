The new post-coronavirus bathroom

By Cathy Kozlowicz

USA Today Network

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the most desired bathrooms were well-stocked and well-cleaned.

But it is now about making everything touchless, according to officials at Menomonee Falls Bradley Corp., a global manufacturer of restroom equipment.

The findings come from Bradley Corp.’s latest Healthy Handwashing Survey, which polled 1,005 adults and youth in April about germs and handwashing habits — particularly in public restrooms.

“There has always been the focus on touching fewer things in a public restroom. That always made people uncomfortable,” said Jon Dommisse, director of strategy and corporate development for Bradley Corp.

“But now, that need has multiplied exponentially.”

He said Bradley Corp. has identified ways to move toward making everything touchless in public bathrooms.

Here are three ways this might happen.

Doorless entryways

One of the ways for public restrooms to become touch-free is having doorless entryways — the kind airports typically have. “They have a curved hallway without a door,” Dommisse said.

That way, people are not opening the doors and touching them, he said.

Dommisse said the other option is for business owners to prop bathroom doors open so people don’t have to touch them. Having the doors open also allows you to see whether there are people waiting ahead of you.

He said that limiting the number of people in restrooms encourages social distancing, ad a propped door can give people a small window to view how many others are already inside.

“In addition, a slightly opened door allows people to maneuver the door with their elbow, as opposed to their hands,” he said.

Paper towels limit contact

Dommisse said the trend is that facilities are offering paper towels as a supplement to hand dryers in bathrooms.

“Our research shows that 65% of Americans use paper toweling to avoid contact with restroom doors and faucets,” Dommisse said.

“Keeping paper towels and waste containers near doorways can be helpful so people can throw them away upon exiting,” he added.

Touch-free faucets

Dommisse said there will be a dramatic increase of hands-free faucets, where the water turns on automatically.

He also said that sink areas are expected to transition to easy-to-clean services.

“Sink countertop materials in places like restaurants and offices will change to more easily cleaned materials like solid surface and quartz,” said Dommisse.

He said that more places may have attendants who are cleaning all day.

“Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a dramatic effect on Americans’ handwashing behavior — and it appears those shifts will stick around for a while,” he said.

Dommisse said that the bathroom experience is important, especially with COVID-19.

If people have an unpleasant experience with a public restroom, many people will not return to the business, he said.

“All eyes are on the bathroom,” he said.