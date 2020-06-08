Portage County contractor defrauded customers out of $690,000, police say

Natalie Brophy

USA Today Network

Police on Friday arrested a Portage County homebuilder, alleging he stole nearly $700,000 from more than a dozen customers.

Plover police arrested Jeffery E. Feist, 47, after searching his home on Sunset Drive in Dewey on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Plover Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a 10-month investigation into fraudulent activity by the home builder, according to police.

Police say Feist stole about $690,000 from 19 customers. He’s in the Portage County Jail on suspicion of 40 counts of felony theft by a contractor, 48 counts each of forgery and unauthorized use of personal identifying information, seven counts of misdemeanor theft by a contractor and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, police said.

Plover Police didn’t release any other information about the incident and didn’t return messages seeking comment by press time Monday. Feist had not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon, according to court records.

Feist has owned Feist Construction LLC since at least 2002, state records show. Court records show the construction company has been involved in nearly two dozen civil court cases in Wisconsin since 2004.

Since December, Feist has been the subject of several lawsuits to recover payment from materials suppliers and other contractors. In 2009, he was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of issuing worthless checks, and was also convicted in that year on three counts of bail jumping.

– Nate Beck of The Daily Reporter contributed to this report.