Hoffman, Rock Road venture files $32.2M low bid on I-39

Hoffman, Rock Road venture files $32.2M low bid on I-39

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 9, 2020 3:08 pm

A joint venture formed by Hoffman Construction and Rock Road Companies is the low bidder to rebuild a segment of Interstate 39 with a $32.2 million offer, a total making up nearly half of the $71.1 million worth of work up for grabs in June.

Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

