HTT donates $10K to local charities in Sheboygan area

HTT Inc., a metal stamping company based in Sheboygan, asked all employees to participate in a “Pay it Forward” donation drive for three local charities: Sheboygan County Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Sheboygan Salvation Army.

The drive took place from May 10 to 23. Despite the uncertainty since the pandemic, HTT employees donated $10,120 in 14 days.

As an essential business, HTT started by distributing local restaurant gift cards and Sheboygan County Chamber Cash to award employees for going “above and beyond” during the crisis.

After a few weeks of awards, employees came forward with a suggestion that these type of funds be used to directly help community members. HTT took this idea and developed the “Pay it Forward” challenge. Each employee was paid an extra $125 and invited to participate to the degree they wanted in donating to the three community charities.

With Sheboygan County’s unemployment rising to 15% in April and with more than 9,000 Sheboygan County residents out of work, HTT employees wanted to help people in our community who need it.

Upon completing the donation drive, HTT President Greg Noble made a company-wide announcement thanking everyone for their commitment and dedication to the company and community.

“Personally, I am proud to work with all of you who care about the community where we live and have the courage to step up and make a difference in people’s lives,” Noble said in a statement.