Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Oscar C. Boldt dies at 96 after a lifetime of building, philanthropy

Oscar C. Boldt dies at 96 after a lifetime of building, philanthropy

By: USA Today Network June 9, 2020 4:31 pm

Oscar C. Boldt, who died Tuesday at the age of 96, built a towering legacy.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo