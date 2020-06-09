Wisconsin campgrounds opening, but with changes in response to virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin campgrounds that have been closed since March in response to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen starting Wednesday, but it won’t be business as usual.

Campers will have to make reservations ahead of time and won’t be able to purchase firewood on site. Also, all buildings, observation towers, playgrounds, concessions and rentals will remain closed. But bathrooms will be open as will trails, boat launches, beaches and outdoor recreation areas.

If parks reach their capacity, they may be closed temporarily until crowding eases, said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole on Tuesday.

“Concessions won’t be open, so you’ve gotta bring your bug spray, the food you eat, band aids and bandages,” Cole said.

Bathrooms will be cleaned daily, and spot checked, and some drinking fountains may be capped but water will be on hand for people to use to fill jugs and other containers, Cole said. Firewood won’t be for sale in the parks and can’t be brought from farther than 10 miles away, so campers are being urged to buy it within 10 miles of the parks.

So far, parks have had few issues with people not adhering to social-distancing guidelines to prevent spread of the virus, Cole said.