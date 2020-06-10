MREA, Straubel Foundation award eight scholarships

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association, a central Wisconsin based non-profit organization, in partnership with the Straubel Foundation, has awarded eight MREA and Straubel Foundation Clean Energy Leadership Award scholarships to students studying in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainability and clean technology.

Founded in 2018, the partnership has awarded scholarships to a total of 23 high school seniors, college students, non-traditional students, and graduate students, assisting them in pursuing their higher education aspirations. Thirty-one more students have received MREA scholarships since 2006 through additional programs, bringing the overall total to 54 students. This year’s recipients include Zara Akkuly, MaKayla Erdmann, Molly McGuire, Jonah Messinger, Rebekah Nagy, Haley Ritchie, Jonathan Spencer, and Brittany Weber.

The scholarship will again be available to students in 2021. Information for those interested in applying or donating to help grow the program can learn more at midwestrenew.org/scholarships/.

Scholarships are awarded to students who reside in the Midwest (WI, MN, MI, IA, IL, IN, OH, MO). Students should possess a clear goal of desiring to make their community, environment, or world a better and more sustainable place to live. Students should be able to show prior interest and/or education in the field. Criteria for awarding scholarships are based on leadership skills, student motivation, enthusiasm, and commitment. Applications are due each year on March 30 and can be submitted completely online.