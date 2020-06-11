Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: At helm of JCP, Phelps brothers reflect on recent months and look to future

ON THE LEVEL: At helm of JCP, Phelps brothers reflect on recent months and look to future

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com June 11, 2020 3:57 pm

Although the past few months have not been easy for anyone, they have especially been hard for the leadership team at JCP Construction. The coronavirus outbreak has brought at least one big disappointment to the three brothers who run the Milwaukee-based contractor – James Phelps, company president; Jalin Phelps, vice president of field operations; and Clifton ...

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo