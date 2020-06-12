Havlik, Lardinois join H.J. Martin and Son

Matt Havlik and Keegan Lardinois have joined H.J. Martin and Son.

Havlik will work in the company’s distribution center as a material handler-receiving. In that position, he will assist with receipt of materials through truck unloading and forklift operation.

Lardinois joins the expanding floorcare division of H.J. Martin and Son as a technician, a role which will see him serve both residential and commercial clients. His duties include on-site maintenance and restorative processes for all floor surface types, including carpet, laminate, vinyl composition tile, luxury vinyl tile, luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, upholstery, ceramic tile, natural stone and marble, using manufacturer-approved methods.

Havlik spent the last 16 years with Mills Fleet Farm. With Fleet Farm, he oversaw receiving and warehouse operations. Havlik also is a certified forklift operator.

He is a graduate of Bay Port High School in Green Bay.

Lardinois most recently worked at Tectron Tube in De Pere, bundling steel piping for shipping. Prior to that, he was employed by Badger Sheet Metal Works in Green Bay, where he primarily worked in the paint depot. Lardinois also has been a member of the floor crew at the Packers Pro Shop.

He is a graduate of Bay Port High School in Green Bay.