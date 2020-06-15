Green Bay Packers Pro Shop, closed by virus, to reopen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop is scheduled to reopen with new safeguards in place to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The precautionary measures being taken include social distancing, closed fitting rooms and hand sanitizer at entrances and check-out registers, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported. Plastic barriers are in place at the checkout registers and surfaces will be wiped down after guests complete their purchases.

Employees will wear masks and customers are encouraged to do the same, according to store officials. Only the entrances on the north side of the shop will be used, and there will be separate doors for entering and exiting.

Beginning Monday, the shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The team closed Lambeau Field and its operations in the Titletown District on March 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total amount to 22,518 in the state. Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 691 since the start of the pandemic.