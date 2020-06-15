WEDC to give $2,500 to 30,000 businesses statewide

Quantcast
By: USA Today Network June 15, 2020 2:45 pm

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will provide $2,500 to 30,000 businesses to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the agency announced in a news release Monday.

