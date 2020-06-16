RENEW providing $150K worth of grants for solar projects

RENEW, a nonprofit group, announced Tuesday that it is issuing $150,000 worth of grants to help 19 organizations pay for 789 kilowatts worth of solar projects.

The recipients include: Aptiv Inc., which provides support services for youth and adults with disabilities; La Crosse Assumption Catholic Schools; Wisconsin Rapids Covenant Lutheran Church; the Stoughton Dodge County Housing Authority; Juneau Grace Congregational United Church of Christ; and the Two Rivers Green Bay Area Public School District.

Once these grants are issued, RENEW’s Solar for Good program will have helped 81 Wisconsin nonprofits install 107 solar arrays throughout the state. Those will be providing 4,030 kilowatts of power, enough for more than 800 average-sized homes.