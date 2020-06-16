AG Architecture names next generation of leadership

AG Architecture has announced that Eric Harrmann and Tracey Schnick will serve as the new executive officers leading the next generation of the firm.

The previous generations of the firm date to the 1960s. It was reorganized under Aldrian Guszkowski in 1992 and rebranded as AG in 2002.

After Stephen Alexander’s retirement in 2018, Schnick took on the position of COO alongside Guszkowski as CEO. Schnick will continue in her COO role and is joined by Harrmann as chief design officer.

Schnick joined AG Architecture in 1989 as a member of the Engineering Department and has been an integral team member ever since. Her leadership and organizational skills have been honed across 30 years of senior living, multifamily and mixed-use projects. From project manager to team leader to director of architectural services to COO, she understands the intricacies of running an architectural firm and how to maintain AG’s high standard of project documentation and quality control. She will continue to be a steward of AG’s unique company culture, commitment to creating a sense of community and reputation for bringing certainty and predictability to the construction process.

Harrmann joined AG Architecture as an intern in 2005. He has played a key role in nurturing the firm’s long-term relationships and creating new opportunities. His hands-on experience on all aspects of the project process and creative vision make him a respected design professional who instills confidence in project stakeholders.

The transition to new executive officers is further supported by a slightly revised composition of the firm’s Leadership Team. In order to better represent the firm’s various functions, the roles of key firm leaders have been updated.

John Cronin, AIA | Senior Design Architect will continue to maintain an on-going connection to the firm’s senior living roots while providing continued mentorship to the firm’s emerging professionals.

Cindy Lofy | Director of Finance and Administration will continue to keep the firm in order as she directs finance and administrative functions.

Tony Luciano, P.E. | Director of Engineering Services will continue to direct in-house engineering services, as well as serve as a liaison to outside consultants and AG’s primary clients.

Mike Miller, AIA | Project Management Representative will communicate current trends and challenges in project management.