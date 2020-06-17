CLOCworks names Dehn as VP of sales, marketing

Madison-based CLOCworks Inc. has announced that Wayne Dehn has been appointed to the leadership team as vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Wayne has worked for a number of years in sales and management positions, most recently with Sandler System Inc. He will be responsible for growing the CLOCworks brand, establishing new sales opportunities for CLOCworks SaaS offerings, developing vertical markets and building an international sales team.

CLOCworks is developing software that autonomously manages onsite generation and optimizes power delivery. CLOCworks partners with contractors who install the hardware assets like solar, wind, batteries, and HVAC systems at commercial facilities and use CLOCworks software to operate the deployed systems. This enables commercial business owners to focus on their core businesses, while also reaping the benefits of onsite generation such as: lower energy costs, onsite back-up power, and reduced carbon footprint.

Dehn is active in local government, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and several youth organizations. He and his family live in Delafield.