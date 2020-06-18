H.J. Martin and Son earns national honor for healthcare flooring

H.J. Martin and Son has received the top honor in the Healthcare category of the 22nd Annual Starnet Design Awards.

The company’s award-winning flooring project was HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Center in Green Bay.

The award winners, chosen from 114 total nominees, were announced on June 2 in a virtual ceremony. The Starnet Design Awards each year celebrate the partnerships between Starnet members, Starnet preferred vendor partners, architects and designers, while spotlighting the innovative use of flooring in commercial design.

H.J. Martin and Son was the Gold Winner in the Healthcare category. Additionally, Starnet is donating $500 to a local charity, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, selected by H.J. Martin and Son.

The new facility was intended to put families at ease, utilizing forest murals at the head of each bed and a Northwoods theme throughout. Customizable colored lighting offers kids the opportunity to choose their favorite color within each patient room.

The flooring was used to create spaces that look like a forest pathway with large, pebble-like insets and green sheet vinyl to represent grass, complementing the overall nature theme. The floor pattern follows the shape of a few wall graphics in order to extend the pathway visually.

Berners Schober of Green Bay was the architect. Matt Rohloff oversaw the project for H.J. Martin, while a team of seven company installers completed the phased work over a five-month period in the second half of 2019.