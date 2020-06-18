ON THE LEVEL: McGowan reflects on contraction negotiations, budget shortfalls amid pandemic
By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com
June 18, 2020
2:57 pm
coronavirus Craig Thompson International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 Local 139 On the level roads Terry McGowan Wisconsin Department of Transportation 2:57 pm Thu, June 18, 2020
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
Terry McGowan doesn't expect COVID-19 — and it's many ripple effects on Wisconsin's construction industry — to subside any time soon. The president and business manager of Wisconsin's largest construction union, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139, said his members have adapted quickly amid a spate of job site restrictions aimed at keeping Wisconsin's essential construction crews safe at work.
