ON THE LEVEL: McGowan reflects on contraction negotiations, budget shortfalls amid pandemic

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 18, 2020 2:57 pm

Terry McGowan doesn't expect COVID-19 — and it's many ripple effects on Wisconsin's construction industry — to subside any time soon. The president and business manager of Wisconsin's largest construction union, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139, said his members have adapted quickly amid a spate of job site restrictions aimed at keeping Wisconsin's essential construction crews safe at work.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

