Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Ryder Cup construction yet to start at Whistling Straits amid postponement speculation

Ryder Cup construction yet to start at Whistling Straits amid postponement speculation

By: USA Today Network June 23, 2020 12:49 pm

On a quiet Tuesday morning, Whistling Straits did not exactly look as though it would be playing host to the world’s premier team golf event, the Ryder Cup, in three months’ time.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo