BUILDING BLOCKS: Malcolm Drilling Company's office and maintenance building in Mukwonago

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 24, 2020 12:49 pm

This is the fifth building to be put up in this new industrial park. This park was a farm field as recently as a year and a half ago. Briohn Building Corp. has also designed and put up buildings for Banker Wire, Triple Crown Products, Super Products and TouchPad Electronics.

